Ukraine's Mortarmen Train Their Sights On Russian Troops

Often shunned by infantrymen who engage their foes in close combat, indirect-fire infantry -- known as mortarmen -- are a lethal addition to any military. Their main job is to shower down shrapnel, destroying equipment and enemy positions from afar.



For a Ukrainian unit serving in the Kharkiv region, days are spent moving heavy equipment, sending out reconnaissance units to locate Russian targets, and firing a 120-mm mortar. They try to operate undetected by an enemy who can return fire with their own mortars. Ukraine says its military has made some progress in pushing Russian forces away from the city of Kharkiv as fighting in the Donbas continues.