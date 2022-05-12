Ukraine's Mortarmen Train Their Sights On Russian Troops

Accessibility links

Often shunned by infantrymen who engage their foes in close combat, indirect-fire infantry -- known as mortarmen -- are a lethal addition to any military. Their main job is to shower down shrapnel, destroying equipment and enemy positions from afar.

For a Ukrainian unit serving in the Kharkiv region, days are spent moving heavy equipment, sending out reconnaissance units to locate Russian targets, and firing a 120-mm mortar. They try to operate undetected by an enemy who can return fire with their own mortars. Ukraine says its military has made some progress in pushing Russian forces away from the city of Kharkiv as fighting in the Donbas continues.

A Ukrainian-manufactured MP-120 mortar is fired at the enemy near Kharkiv on May 9.
1 A Ukrainian-manufactured MP-120 mortar is fired at the enemy near Kharkiv on May 9.
A mortarman carries a 120-mm round to a new position. Each round weight 14.8 kilograms.
2 A mortarman carries a 120-mm round to a new position. Each round weight 14.8 kilograms.
&nbsp;
3  
Ukrainian mortarmen prepare to engage an enemy target near Kharkiv.
4 Ukrainian mortarmen prepare to engage an enemy target near Kharkiv.
A Ukrainian mortarman lines up his sight on an enemy target.
5 A Ukrainian mortarman lines up his sight on an enemy target.
6
Ukrainian mortarmen fire at enemy positions. With a maximum range of 7 kilometers, the MP-120 is considered a very effective weapon.
7 Ukrainian mortarmen fire at enemy positions. With a maximum range of 7 kilometers, the MP-120 is considered a very effective weapon.
Ukrainian mortarmen enjoy a few moments of escape.
8 Ukrainian mortarmen enjoy a few moments of escape.
RFE/RL

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

