Ukrainian Navy personnel in the Black Sea port of Odesa were visited on July 4 by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. Charge d'Affaires to Ukraine Christina Queen. July 4 is U.S. Independence Day as well as Ukraine's Navy Day. Ukraine is currently hosting the Sea Breeze maritime exercise, a series of naval drills conducted with the participation of the United States and 31 other nations.