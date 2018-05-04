Gunshots Fired As Brawl Breaks Out At Town Council Session In Ukraine

DNIPRO, Ukraine -- Police in the town of Nikopol in Ukraine's eastern Dnipropetrovsk region are investigating violence and gunfire that erupted at a town council meeting.

Nikopol police told RFE/RL that activists of a nationalist group Right Sector entered the building during a meeting on May 4 and clashed with council members.

According to the police, a council member fired two pistol shots but nobody was injured by the gunfire.

Police told RFE/RL that the Right Sector members tried to stop the session for unspecified reasons, adding that an investigation on suspicion of the "disruption of public order" had been opened.

Images from the scene showed Nikopol Mayor Andriy Fysak with a green antiseptic known as "zelyonka" that had been splashed on his face and a council member Oleksandr Rybakov, who appeared to have been doused with Kefir, a type of fermented milk drink.

Ukrainian media reports said that Rybakov fired the pistol shots.

On January 31, Rybakov survived an apparent assassination attempt after an unknown individual threw two grenades at him late in the evening in the street.

The 57-year-old Rybakov was hospitalized at the time with multiple shrapnel injuries. The attacker was not found. Investigations were launched into an "attempted assassination."

With reporting by UNIAN