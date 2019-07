2 A man fills in his ballot inside a voting booth at a polling station in the village of Mshana, some 15 kilometres from the western city of Lviv. Only 424 of the 450 seats in Ukraine's parliament will be filled in these elections, as the rest represent Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, or territories controlled by Russia-backed separatists. (AFP/ Yuri Dyachyshyn)