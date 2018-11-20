Accessibility links

Antigovernment protesters near a monument to the founders of Kyiv on Independence Square in downtown Kyiv, February 19, 2014 Photo: ALEXEY FURMAN (epa)

The Fifth Anniversary Of The Demonstrations That Rocked Kyiv

Pro-European protests in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, started five years ago on November 21. The early peaceful demonstrations turned into three months of confrontation between civilians and special forces. Dozens of people were killed and thousands were injured in a series of clashes in and around the city's central Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square). The rallies became known as the Euromaidan protests.

Ukrainians wave an EU flag during the first days of protest in Independence Square in downtown Kyiv, November 22, 2013.

​After pro-Russia President Viktor Yanukovych's abrupt decision to end talks on Ukraine-European Union Association Agreement, protesters gathered on late November 21 in the main square of Ukraine’s capital. In following days, up to 100,000 Ukrainians joined the demonstrations.​

On November 24, the first clashes took place in front of the Ukrainian government building in Kyiv. In this image, protesters and riot police spray tear gas at each other.

The rally in support of EU integration brought thousands of students into the streets of Kyiv.

A demonstrator holds a torn portrait of then-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and shouts "Coward!" at a rally on November 29.

At about 4.30 a.m. on November 30, members of the Berkut riot police violently dispersed Euromaidan activists who had stayed in Independence Square for the night. Dozens of people were brutally beaten, including many students.

The protesters who fled from the Berkut riot police sheltered in St. Michael's Cathedral. In this image, an injured protester walks past a wall of the cathedral on November 30.

On December 1, protesters again occupied Independence Square. Opposition leaders issued political demands and further clashes with authorities ensued.

​The beatings on November 30 marked a turning point of the protests, with at least 79 people injured on this day.

Protesters brought a tractor to try to break through police lines near the presidential administration building in Kyiv, December 1.

Protesters rest in Kyiv's City Hall, December 5.

The "March of a Million" gathered thousands of EU integration supporters on Independence Square on December 8.

Protesters stand on a barricade built to block the way to Independence Square on December 9.

A demonstrator holds a Ukrainian flag as he stands next to Interior Ministry personnel on December 9. Skirmishes with riot police failed to dislodge thousands of protesters, despite the harsh winter weather.

Riot police storm a barricade erected by protesters on Independence Square late on December 11. The demonstrators refused to leave and resisted the police in a tense standoff. Berkut riot police and Interior Ministry special forces moved against the protesters at around 2 a.m., prompting then-U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry to express "disgust" over the crackdown.

Pro-European protesters take part in New Year celebrations on Independence Square in central Kyiv on January 1, 2014.

The Ukrainian parliament votes to approve new antiprotest laws. It sparked a fresh wave of protests on January 16.

In the days following the vote in parliament, thousands gather to protest the legislation restricting demonstrations. Hundreds were reported injured in the unrest. Protesters threw rocks and petrol bombs, set fire to cars and buses, and used the debris to build barricades in the streets.

A protester throws a Molotov cocktail during an anti-government protest on January 22.

Protesters clash with riot police on January 22.

Priests stand in front of a burning barricade on January 23.

A view of antigovernment protesters camping on Independence Square on January 24.

Police confront Euromaidan activists at the barricades on Hrushevskoho Street on January 24

Buildings, tents, and barricades burned on Kyiv's Independence Square after a day and night of clashes that left at least 18 people dead. The violence that erupted on February 18 was the worst since the start of protests in November.

Protesters hold shields as they clash with riot police on February 19.

A scarecrow-like mock protester is seen on a barricade on February 21.

Protesters sing the Ukrainian national anthem in Independence Square on February 22.

Several funerals were held in Kyiv on February 22 for protesters killed in the violent clashes with security forces.

Then-President Viktor Yanukovych signed a deal with opponents that was meant to end the crisis, but then abandoned the Ukrainian president's office on February 22 and fled to Russia. Prosecutors in Kyiv have since filed charges against Yanukovych including high treason, taking deliberate actions that violated Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and complicity with Russian authorities.

