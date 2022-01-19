Ukrainian Court Rejects Detention Request For Ex-President Accused Of Treason

KYIV -- A Ukrainian court has rejected a prosecutor's request to detain Petro Poroshenko in a treason case that the former president rejects as politically motivated.

Scuffles broke out between police and Poroshenko supporters near Kyiv's Pechersk district court on January 19, while inside a judge said during a hearing that Poroshenko did not need to be remanded in custody, though he should appear before prosecutors and investigators when requested to do so.

As part of the ruling, Poroshenko was told he must hand over his passport.

Prosecutors had requested bail of 1 billion hryvnyas ($37 million) as a condition for the release of the 56-year-old, one of Ukraine's richest businessmen.

The case has raised international concern, with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken appealing to Ukrainians to "stick together" as the country "faces the possibility of renewed Russian aggression."

"I think one of Moscow's long-standing goals has been to try to sow divisions, between and within countries, and quite simply we cannot and will not let them do that," Blinken said while meeting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on January 19.

The accusations against Poroshenko are linked to the alleged sale of coal that helped finance Kremlin-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine in 2014-15, while he was in office.

The billionaire businessman has already had his assets frozen as part of the investigation. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Poroshenko, who is now a lawmaker and the leader of the opposition European Solidarity party, accuses his successor, Zelenskiy, of political persecution.

The former president and his allies say the case was cooked up by allies of Zelenskiy, and accuse him of promoting political division at a time when the country is bracing for a possible Russian military offensive.

Poroshenko was elected as head of a pro-Western government after popular protests ousted pro-Russiam former President Viktor Yanukovich in 2014.

Zelenskiy crushed Poroshenko in the 2019 election on pledges to fight corruption and curb the influence of oligarchs.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP