Moscow’s long-feared attack on Ukraine began early on February 24, with missiles being fired at airports and military infrastructure in many cities after Russia President Vladimir Putin ordered a “special” operation to “demilitarize” its neighbor and rival.

Explosions, gunfire, and sirens were reported in the capital, Kyiv, and its Boryspil airport, with witnesses in Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Dnipro, Mariupol, Odesa, and Zaporizhzhya also reporting blasts in the early morning hours.