Russia Pummels Ukraine With Hundreds Of Drones, Missiles; At Least 15 Killed, Dozens Wounded

KYIV -- Russia fired hundreds of drones and missiles at Kyiv, Dnipro, and other Ukrainian cities, killing at least 15 people across the country in one of the largest bombardments in months.

Emergency workers struggled on April 16 to douse fires and locate survivors in high-rise apartment buildings in the Ukrainian capital.

As many as 45 people had been injured in Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, while another official said the wounded toll was at least 58.

In a post to Telegram, Klitschko said the Kyiv death toll, which stood at four, included a 12-year-old child. He warned residents that the city could be attacked again by mid-morning.

In the central city of Dnipro, at least three people were killed and 27 injured in a missile strike, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said on Telegram. Five of the injured were in critical condition, he said.

The Black Sea port city of Odesa was badly hit, officials said, with eight people reported killed, and more than a dozen wounded.

Russia's near-nightly barrages of Ukraine have tapered off in recent weeks, after a punishing cold winter where Russia hit heating and power plants and millions of Ukrainians were left without heat or electricity.

In the April 16 overnight barrage, Russia fired more than 650 drones at Ukrainian targets, along with nearly four dozen cruise and ballistic missiles, Ukraine's military reported.

Ukraine, meanwhile, has stepped up the intensity of its drone strikes on Russian targets. It recently hit two major oil terminals on the Baltic Sea in an apparent effort to choke off Russian exports.

The Russian town of Tuapse -- located on the Black Sea coast midway between Novorossiisk and Sochi -- was hit by Ukrainian drones, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said in a post to Telegram. At least two children were killed.

US-backed talks aimed at resolving the all-out Russian war -- now in its fifth year -- have ground to a halt, as Washington shifts its attention to the war in Iran. Russia has shown no indication of softening its hardline demands on Ukrainian territory and security guarantees, which Kyiv has said are unacceptable.