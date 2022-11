13 A satellite image taken on November 10 from the same location adjacent to the Nova Kakhovka dam, after Russian forces dug defensive fortifications.



A day earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and the top Russian commander in charge of the Ukraine war, General Sergei Surovikin, announced a wholesale retreat from the west bank. On November 11, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the withdrawal was completed, though that could not be immediately verified by RFE/RL.



Between 20,000 and 30,000 Russian troops were estimated to have been on the west bank in recent weeks, U.S. General Mark Milley, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, said this week.