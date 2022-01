11 Lilia (left) and Tetyana, both residents of a village on the outskirts of Donetsk, speak to a journalist in a basement used as a bomb shelter on January 30. They live in an area controlled by the separatists, not far from the front line with government forces. Lilia and five other people live in a five-story apartment building without heat or a water supply. Many houses in the region were abandoned because of heavy damage incurred during the military conflict in 2014-15.