Ukrainian Court Jails Man Behind Kyiv Conference Hit By Russian Missiles

KYIV -- A Ukrainian court ordered a Kyiv businessman jailed without bail on July 27 following a Russian missile attack on a defense technology conference that killed 11 people and wounded nearly 100.

Vasyl Honcharuk, who heads a business group called the Association of Manufacturers of Unmanned Systems and Related Technologies, will be held until at least September 21 pending further investigation. The Kyiv court also agreed with a request by prosecutors to deny him bail.

The July 24 incident was the latest in a series involving military units or the defense industry that has infuriated the Ukrainian public and raised question about intelligence, security, and air defenses.

Authorities said the conference -- a private event held at a site in the Kyiv region -- was hit by several Russian ballistic missiles. Prosecutors allege the event was held without official approval, included more than 300 participants, and had inadequate access to bomb shelters.

Over the course of the more-than-four-year-old Russian full-scale invasion, there have been several incidents where military units have held events -- ceremonies, training drills -- in public spaces that were then attacked by Russian forces.

In June 2025, Major General Mykhaylo Drapatiy tendered his resignation after he said he was responsible for overseeing a training exercise that was hit by a Russian missile, killing 12 soldiers.

That attack was seen as a breach of command protocol, since officers had been warned against holding training ceremonies that might be targeted by Russian missiles.

Drapatiy last week was appointed Ukraine's newest commander-in-chief, in a major shakeup of the defense ministry and armed forces command.