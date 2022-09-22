Accessibility links

Ukraine

Ukraine, Russia Carry Out Largest Prisoner Swap Since Start Of Invasion

Russia and Ukraine carried out an unexpected prisoner swap involving almost 300 people on September 21, the largest since the beginning of the war.

Ukraine said that Russia released 215 of its soldiers, including fighters who led the defense of Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks. In exchange, Kyiv turned over 55 prisoners to Russia, including Viktor Medvedchuk, a former Ukrainian lawmaker and ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the Ukrainian president's chief of staff, the exchange of prisoners took place in several stages and in different locations.

Ten prisoners of war including five Britons and two Americans, some of whom had been sentenced to death after being captured in Ukraine and accused of being mercenaries, were transferred from Russia to Saudi Arabia.

Briton Aiden Aslin, captured earlier this year and charged by a separatist-administered court in Ukraine's Donetsk region, flew to the kingdom along with U.S. citizens Alexander Drueke and Andy Huynh, according to the Reuters news agency. The American pair, both from Alabama, were captured in June while fighting in eastern Ukraine where they went to support Ukrainian troops resisting Russia’s invasion.

Paramedics help a Ukrainian prisoner of war whom Russia swapped at an exchange in the Chernihiv region.
1 Paramedics help a Ukrainian prisoner of war whom Russia swapped at an exchange in the Chernihiv region.
A Ukrainian soldier, one of nearly 300 people involved in the prisoner swap with Russia on September 21, makes his way home.
2 A Ukrainian soldier, one of nearly 300 people involved in the prisoner swap with Russia on September 21, makes his way home.
Ukrainian soldiers enjoying their first moments of freedom.
3 Ukrainian soldiers enjoying their first moments of freedom.
News of the Ukrainian soldiers&#39; release was overpowering for their loved ones.
4 News of the Ukrainian soldiers' release was overpowering for their loved ones.
5
Ukraine&#39;s State Security Service chief, Vasyl Maliuk (right), embraces a prisoner of war released in the swap with Russia after a group of prisoners was set free in the Chernihiv region. &nbsp;
6 Ukraine's State Security Service chief, Vasyl Maliuk (right), embraces a prisoner of war released in the swap with Russia after a group of prisoners was set free in the Chernihiv region.


 
Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky (second from left), greets Azov regiment commander Denys Prokopenko (second from right), who was released in the prisoner exchange in Chernihiv.
7 Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky (second from left), greets Azov regiment commander Denys Prokopenko (second from right), who was released in the prisoner exchange in Chernihiv.
8
Ukrainian medics were on hand to attend to newly released prisoners, some of whom had injuries and health problems.
9 Ukrainian medics were on hand to attend to newly released prisoners, some of whom had injuries and health problems.
Briton Aiden Aslin (center) was among a group of prisoners who were released from Russia and flown to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, under the terms of the exchange deal, in which Turkey was a key negotiator. &nbsp;
10 Briton Aiden Aslin (center) was among a group of prisoners who were released from Russia and flown to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, under the terms of the exchange deal, in which Turkey was a key negotiator.

 

