News
Ukrainian Forces Under Relentless Attacks In East As Zelenskiy Calls For Faster Delivery Of Western Weapons
Ukrainian forces in the east sustained incessant Russian attacks over the past 24 hours as Kyiv again appealed for faster deliveries of weapons ahead of a meeting of Western allies that will discuss giving Ukraine offensive armaments such as tanks.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in its daily report on January 17 that Russians launched more than 70 attacks the previous day, shelling 15 settlements near the disputed city of Bakhmut in Donetsk, including the strategic town of Soledar, which has been all but razed to the ground by Russian shelling.
A Russian victory in Soledar would allow Moscow's forces to inch closer to Bakhmut, where pitched battles have been raging for months.
"The enemy does not abandon its intentions to seize the entire Donetsk region. It is conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions," the General Staff said, adding that Russian forces also continued to press in the direction of Zaporizhzhya and Kherson.
The latest attacks came after a Russian missile strike on an apartment building that houses around 1,700 people in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro killed at least 40 people, while 30 others are still unaccounted for.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his regular video address on January 16 that the attack on Dnipro and Russia's push to gain the upper hand in the east highlighted the need for the West "to speed up decision-making" in supplying weapons.
Kyiv has been long pushing for tanks and armored vehicles that will help it punch holes in Russia's front lines.
Britain confirmed on January 16 that it was going to send 14 Challenger 2 tanks and other military equipment, including hundreds of armored vehicles and advanced air defense systems.
On January 16, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki ratcheted up pressure on Germany on January 16 to follow suit and provide more weapons to Ukraine, including Leopard 2 battle tanks, but Berlin says those tanks should be supplied only if there is agreement among Kyiv's main allies, particularly the United States.
Poland and Finland have already pledged to send some of their Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Analysts say the Leopard 2 is superior to the tanks Russia has deployed and would give Kyiv a decisive advantage.
Oleskiy Danylov, Secretary of Ukraine's Security Council, said on January 16 that Ukraine urgently needs more and better weapons as it expects Russia "to attempt to make a so-called final push," which could occur on the invasion's anniversary or in March.
"We must prepare for such events every day. And we are preparing," Danylov told Ukrainian television.
"The first and last question is always about weapons, aid to help us defeat this aggressor that invaded our country," Danylov said.
The calls come as U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin prepares to visit Berlin on January 19 and then host a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group the following day at the U.S. military base in Ramstein to discuss further support -- including military aid -- for Ukraine with allies.
Zelenskiy said on January 16 that he expects a “key decision on arms supplies from our partners” at the Ramstein meeting.
Austin's visit comes as the United States kicked off a training program for more than 3,100 Ukrainian troops on how to use and maintain certain weapons systems, including howitzers, armored vehicles, and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS.
Other Western allies are also conducting training on the weapons they provide.
Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement on January 17 that Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had visited Russian troops involved in Ukraine. The information could not be independently confirmed.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
More News
Russia And Belarus Flags Banned At Australian Open After Ukraine Protest
Tennis Australia on January 17 banned Russian and Belarusian flags at the Australian Open after Ukraine's ambassador demanded action when they were seen among the crowd. The red, white, and blue stripes of Russia were held up by fans on January 16 during a first-round clash between Ukraine's Kateryna Baindl and Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova on day one. Ukrainian fans reportedly called security and police to the stands. "Flags from Russia and Belarus are banned onsite at the Australian Open," Tennis Australia said in a statement. To read the original AFP story, click here.
Britain Vows Tehran 'Will Be Held To Account' Following Execution Of British-Iranian Citizen
Britain says Tehran's "weakened and isolated regime" will be held responsible after it executed U.K.-Iranian dual national Alireza Akbari in what London called a "callous and cowardly” act.
"Our message to that regime is clear: The world is watching you, and you will be held to account, particularly by the brave Iranian people, so many of whom you are oppressing and killing," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on January 16.
"We are witnessing the vengeful actions of a weakened and isolated regime, obsessed with suppressing its own people, debilitated by its own fear of losing power, and wrecking its international reputation," he said in comments to the British Parliament.
Cleverly did not comment on specific actions or sanctions Britain might plan, but he said that "we do not limit ourselves to the steps that I have already announced."
Akbari, 61, a former Iranian deputy defense minister, was sentenced to death for spying for Britain in what critics called a "political" decision, raising condemnation from Western governments and rights groups.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on January 16 joined the condemnations and summoned Iran's ambassador to Berlin for the second time in a week over a recent surge in executions.
The Iranian judiciary's Mizan news agency announced Akbari's execution on January 14 but did not say when it took place. Some reports indicated it may have been several days before.
The Mizan report said Akbari was executed after being "sentenced to death on charges of corruption on Earth and extensive action against the country's internal and external security through espionage for the British government's intelligence service."
The report also alleged that Akbari had received payments amounting to more than $2 million for spying, charges Akbari and Britain denied.
Britain and the United States had called on Iran to not carry out the sentence.
Iran does not recognize dual nationality for its citizens.
London has placed sanctions on Iran's prosecutor-general, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, but has so far resisted pressure from Iranian opposition exiles, activists, and the British Parliament to list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group.
A spokesman for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's told reporters that "we are reviewing further action with our international partners."
Earlier, Sunak called the execution a "callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime."
The British government appears to be treading cautiously due to the fact that other dual nationals are still being held by Tehran. London also is involved in difficult negotiation between Tehran and other world powers to revive a landmark nuclear pact.
With reporting by AFP and the BBC
Serbia Investigating Reports Of Soldiers Fighting For Russia In Ukraine
Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic has told RFE/RL that Serbia's military and civilian security agencies are monitoring and analyzing information related to published videos and photos on social media of alleged Serbian fighters who have joined Russian units in Ukraine. "Our country is very clear that the participation of Serbian citizens in all conflicts in other countries is prohibited, and this entails legal consequences," he said. In recent days, posts on the social network vKontakte have allegedly shown Serbian fighters in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya region. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Erdogan: Sweden, Finland Must Send Up To 130 'Terrorists' To Turkey For NATO Bid
Sweden and Finland must extradite up to 130 "terrorists" to Turkey before its parliament will approve their bids to join NATO, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on January 16. The Nordic states applied last year to join NATO, but their bids must be approved by all 30 NATO members. Turkey and Hungary have yet to endorse the applications. Turkey demands Sweden in particular take a clearer stance against what it sees as terrorists, mainly Kurdish militants and those it blames for a 2016 coup attempt. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Thousands Demand EU Blacklisting Of Iran's Revolutionary Guards
Some 12,000 of members of the Iranian diaspora met from all over Europe on January 16 in the EU Parliament host city of Strasbourg to urge the bloc to list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terror group. Pressure is growing among opposition exiles and activists for the EU and Britain follow the United States and blacklist the IRGC over the crackdown on the four months of protests since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in police custody in mid-September. She was detained by Tehran's notorious morality police for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Germany Calls For Special Tribunal Against Russia Over Ukraine War
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on January 16 for the establishment of a special international tribunal to prosecute Russian leaders over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. She said Russia cannot be prosecuted for its aggression before the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, as it can deal only with cases in which both parties are members of the court or a case is referred by the UN Security Council. Russia is not an ICC member and wields a Security Council veto. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Socialist Ninova Vows To Unite Bulgaria After Receiving Mandate To Form Government
Bulgarian Socialist Party leader Kornelia Ninova told BTV television that her party had a "plan for what should unite us" after President Rumen Radev on January 16 handed her the mandate to form a new government. Ninova will attempt to form a coalition to rule the divided country in hopes of avoiding a fifth general election in two years. Two parties -- GERB and the reformist We Continue the Change -- finished first and second in the October 2 snap poll but failed to cobble together a coalition government. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, click here.
Belarus Opens New Case Against Imprisoned Opposition Blogger Tsikhanouski
MINSK -- A new criminal case has been brought against opposition video blogger Syarhey Tsikhanouski, who has already been sentenced to 18 years in prison, Belarusian authorities said on January 16.
The Investigative Committee of Belarus said Tsikhanouski now faces charges of "malicious disobedience to the requirements of the administration of a correctional institution."
In December 2021, a Belarusian court behind closed doors handed down harsh sentences to a group of bloggers and opposition activists, including Tsikhanouski, a leading opposition figure who was arrested after expressing his willingness to challenge Alyaksandr Lukashenka in the 2020 presidential election.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
Tsikhanouski is married to Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who took over the election campaign after her husband's detention and ran against Lukashenka but has since been forced to flee Belarus out of concern for her safety and now lives in Lithuania.
The official election tally has been widely criticized as fraudulent and led to massive street protests against the authoritarian government. Tsikhanouskaya and her supporters claim that she won the vote.
Belarus is scheduled on January 17 to try Tsikhanouskaya and several of her allies in absentia on charges of treason, mass rioting, the creation of an extremist group, conspiracy to seize power, and calling for international sanctions against Belarus.
Speaking to AFP on January 16 from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, she labeled the upcoming trial "a farce" and an act of "revenge" by Lukashenka.
"These trials are not trials at all. It's a show. It's farce, but it has nothing to do with justice at all," Tsikhanouskaya said.
The European Union and the United States refuse to recognize Lukashenka as the legitimate president of Belarus after he claimed a landslide victory in the election.
Rights groups consider Tsikhanouski and the five others sentenced along with him to be political prisoners.
Tsikhanouski was the owner of a popular Belarusian YouTube channel called "The Country for Life" when he announced his willingness to run against Lukashenka early in 2020. He had used the channel to challenge and criticize Lukashenka.
He was arrested in May 2020 shortly after election officials rejected his candidacy.
Save The Children Resumes Some Operations In Afghanistan After Getting Assurances On Female Staff
The international Save the Children organization has resumed operations in some parts of Afghanistan after it received assurances that its female staff would be able to work safely in the country. "We're restarting some activities in Afghanistan...where we've received clear, reliable assurances from relevant authorities that our female staff will be safe and can work without obstruction," the group said in a statement. Save the Children and other aid groups suspended operations in the country after the ruling Taliban banned women working in the country late last year. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Russian Lawyers Group Calls On Putin To End 'Blatant Torture' Of Navalny
MOSCOW -- A group of Russian lawyers has demanded an end to the "blatant torture" of opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, who is being held in punitive solitary confinement in a prison in Russia's Vladimir region.
The appeal, published in the form of a letter on Telegram on January 16, joins recent calls by a group of Russian medical professionals for the government to stop “bullying” Navalny, who is a lawyer himself.
The letter was signed by 14 lawyers and, in an accompanying Facebook post signed by St. Petersburg lawyer Victor Drozdov, called for other legal professionals to join their efforts.
"Today we cannot and do not have the right to calmly look at the violations of constitutional rights and the derogation of the human dignity of our colleague, deprived of the status of a lawyer in connection with his criminal prosecution against the background of his active political activity in Russia," the appeal said.
"The refusal of representatives of the Federal Penitentiary Service to transfer the necessary medicines to the opposition critic creates a direct threat to his life," it added.
Navalny and his lawyer, Vadim Kobzev, have said for several days that the Kremlin critic has a heavy cough and fever. Kobzev on January 10 said prison guards had refused to pass on medicine to his client.
That same day, a group of Russian physicians urged Putin "to stop torturing Navalny" in prison and allow doctors from medical institutions outside the prison to examine him and transfer him to a regular hospital for treatment if need be.
The outspoken Putin critic is serving two sentences for violating parole and embezzlement at a prison in Vladimir, about 260 kilometers east of Moscow.
Kremlin Says Putin, Turkey's Erdogan Discuss Ukraine In Phone Call
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, held a phone call on January 16 where a potential prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia was discussed. The Kremlin said in a statement that during the call, the two leaders continued their "exchange of views on the situation around Ukraine" on topics that also included a lasting peace and grain exports via the Black Sea. Ukrainian officials did not take part in the call. Erdogan has used his friendly relations with both Moscow and Kyiv to try and mediate issues during the war, launched by Russia in February 2022.
Iran Looks To Change Content Of Foreign-Language Schoolbooks
Iran plans to change the content of textbooks in foreign languages used in private schools that the authorities deem out of line with the Islamic republic's values after sharp criticism of such materials by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The head of the Nongovernmental Schools and Centers in Iran said on January 15 that a call will soon be issued to create new content for foreign-language teaching books to bring them in line with Khamenei's request.
"Textbooks that are not aligned with our customs and culture will be discarded," the semiofficial ILNA news agency quoted Ahmad Mahmoudzadeh as saying.
In recent years, the content of textbooks has been changed many times by order of Khamenei, but this is the first time that a change has been ordered for books used in private institutions.
Khamenei has repeatedly expressed his opposition to the teaching of foreign languages, especially English, in the country's schools -- even to children in kindergarten.
Following one round of criticism he voiced in 2016, the Education Ministry banned the teaching of English in primary schools.
Khamenei has absolute power in the country's ruling structure and some of his edicts have angered Iranians who say they reach too deeply into their personal freedoms.
Thousands have taken to the streets demanding he step down after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in police custody in mid-September. She was detained by Tehran's notorious morality police for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The unrest has been marked by unprecedented shows of defiance by women and schoolgirls in what is seen as the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Since Amini's death, more than 500 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Ukraine Civilian Death Toll Exceeds 7,000, UN Rights Office Says
The confirmed civilian death toll has surpassed 7,000 people in Ukraine since Russia's military invasion nearly one year ago, with more than 11,000 injured, although the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said on January 16 it believes the number is actually higher. "Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with wide-area effects, including shelling from heavy artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, missiles, and air strikes," it said in a report. It added that actual figures were "considerably higher," as information from locations with intense hostilities is difficult to verify.
Influential Hungarian Philosopher, Opposition Figure Gaspar Miklos Tamas Dies At 74
Hungarian philosopher Gaspar Miklos Tamas, a prominent thinker and opposition figure, died on January 15 at the age on 74 after a long illness, RFE/RL has learned. Born in Cluj, Romania, Tamas, often referred to as TGM, emigrated to Hungary in 1978, where he became one of the best-known members of the anti-communist opposition. In later years, Tamas became a harsh critic of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's far-right nationalist government. He did a stint as a visiting professor at Yale University in the United States and also taught at British and French universities. To read the original article by RFE/RL's Hungarian Service, click here.
High-Ranking Vagner Group Member Seeks Asylum In Norway
A Russian man who reportedly is a former high-ranking member of the Russian private military contractor Vagner Group, has sought asylum in Norway, authorities said on January 16. The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) confirmed to AP that Andrei Medvedev had sought shelter in Norway. Medvedev's Norwegian lawyer, Brynjulf Risnes, was not immediately available for comment. The case was handed to the Norwegian immigration police and the man was transferred to Oslo to a center for violators of migration laws. Police in Norway have declined to comment on the case. To read the original story by AP, click here.
New OSCE Chief Begins Term With Visit To Ukraine
North Macedonia's foreign minister, Bujar Osmani, traveled to Ukraine on January 16 at the start of his one-year term as chairman of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). Osmani wrote on Twitter that he toured Borodyanka, near Kyiv, where he witnessed the "heartbreaking" destruction caused by Russia's unprovoked invasion. "Russian attacks caused immense suffering for the Ukrainian people and there are no excuses for these actions," he said. North Macedonia took over the rotating chair of the OSCE from Poland at the beginning of the year.
Trial Of Polish-Belarusian Activist Poczobut Opens In Belarus
The trial of activist Andrzej Poczobut has opened in Belarus with the prominent member of the Polish-Belarusian community facing up to 12 years in prison for criticizing strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka's regime.
According to a family member, a couple of close relatives and a few activists were allowed to attend the trial on January 16, while some crowded into a nearby corridor. Later, at the request of the prosecutor, the hearing was closed and those inside the court room were moved to the corridor.
Poczobut, who is also a correspondent for the respected Polish daily Gazeta Wyborcza, was arrested in March 2021 amid rising tensions between Minsk and Warsaw following the brutal suppression of mass protests against Lukashenka after he claimed a landslide victory in a 2020 presidential election.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
The Belarusian opposition claimed the election was rigged in favor of Lukashenka, who has been in power since 1994.
Relations between Poland and Belarus worsened further after a migrant crisis on their shared border at the end of 2021 that Warsaw blamed on Minsk, and after Lukashenka allowed Moscow to use its territory as a launching pad for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The EU, the United States, and other countries have imposed sanctions against Lukashenka's regime following the crackdown on protesters.
Poczobut, 49, is accused of "calling for actions aimed at harming national security" as well as inciting hatred. He is being tried in the western city of Hrodno, near the Polish border.
The Vyasna rights group has included Poczobut on its list of 1,440 political prisoners in Belarus.
The Polish Foreign Ministry said that its charge d'affaires was refused access to the courtroom for the trial.
"The Polish charge d'affaires in Minsk, Marcin Wojciechowski, was not let into the courtroom," Lukasz Jasina, spokesman for the Polish Foreign Ministry, said on Twitter.
Poland has demanded Poczobut's release.
Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Piotr Wawrzyk told Polish radio on January 16 that Poczobut "did not commit any crime and the charges against him have nothing to do with reality."
Poland, along with most of Europe and many other countries around the world, has criticized Lukashenka, and has provided sanctuary for Belarusian opposition leaders and activists.
With most independent media shut down in Belarus, Poland has become an alternative work site for many Belarusian journalists as they try to cover events in their native country.
With reporting by AFP
Germany Summons Iran Envoy Over Latest Execution
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on January 16 summoned Iran's ambassador to Berlin for the second time in a week over a rash of executions by Tehran, her spokesman said. The spokesman, Christofer Burger, confirmed the move when asked about reports that the envoy had been summoned "over massive human rights violations and a wave of executions." Tehran has launched a brutal crackdown during unrest over the death of a young woman while in police custody for how she wore a head scarf. Several people have been executed, and dozens of others have been handed death sentences.
Tashkent Mayor, Other Officials Fired By President Amid Cold Snap
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev has fired the mayor of the capital, Tashkent, and several other officials for failing to properly prepare for the winter as a deep freeze makes its way across Central Asia. Jahongir Ortikhojaev was removed as the leader of Tashkent during a meeting on energy resources on January 16. The head of a heating plant, the deputy energy minister, as well as several regional governors, were also removed from their posts by Mirziyoev. Temperatures have plummeted in Uzbekistan and other Central Asian nations in the past week to below -30 degrees Celsius in some locations. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Radio Ozodlik, click here.
Prominent Pakistan Lawyer, Rights Activist Shot Dead In Court
A prominent lawyer, rights activist, and former head of Pakistan's Supreme Court Bar Association has died after being shot inside a court in Peshawar, police reported on January 16. A suspect was arrested after allegedly shooting Latif Afridi inside the Peshawar High Cour police told RFE/RL. Afridi, 79, was transported to the nearest hospital but succumbed to his injuries during medical treatment, a hospital spokesperson said. No group has so far claimed the attack. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Germany's Defense Minister Resigns Amid Ukraine Criticism
German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has resigned following persistent criticism of her handling of military modernization programs and the country’s arms deliveries to Ukraine. Lambrecht said in a statement on January 16 that she had submitted her resignation request to Chancellor Olaf Scholz, saying that “months of media focus on my person” had stood in the way of a factual debate about the military and Germany’s security policy. “The valuable work of the soldiers and many people in my department must stand in the foreground,” she said. There was no immediate word on a possible replacement. To read the original AP story, click here.
Fresh Attacks In Ukraine As Western Allies Consider Kyiv's Requests For Heavy Weaponry
Ukrainian forces repelled fresh Russian attacks in the east, the Ukrainian military said on January 16, as Western allies debate whether to send aid such as heavy tanks that Kyiv has requested as it seeks to break through Russian lines.
Meanwhile, the death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building that housed around 1,700 people in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 40, Ukraine's military said. Some 30 people are still unaccounted for, officials added.
The spokeswoman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that "a strike hit a residential building in Dnipro on [January 14] in one of the deadliest attacks in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion last February."
"The secretary-general condemned this attack, saying that this was another example of a suspected violation of the laws of war," she added.
Sweden, which holds the EU presidency, condemned the Dnipro attack "in the strongest terms." The prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, added that "intentional attacks against civilians are war crimes."
WATCH: As search teams scoured the rubble in Dnipro for survivors and bodies, volunteers served hot food to those who were left homeless by the attack and helped them salvage their belongings.
The attack on Dnipro was part of a widespread wave of Russian missile strikes that included Ukraine's largest cities -- the capital, Kyiv, and Kharkiv.
During a call on January 16 with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov again denied that Russian forces target residential buildings, suggesting instead that it was hit as a result of Ukrainian air-defense operations.
Russian forces continued to target Ukrainian positions and civilian settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk, Ukraine's General Staff said in its daily report on January 16, as uncertainty continued over which side controls Soledar -- which has been shelled into mostly ruins by Russian forces.
The Russian military has said it is in control of Soledar, a claim denied by Kyiv, which said that heavy fighting is continuing in and around the strategic salt-mining town in the Donetsk region.
A Russian victory in Soledar would allow Moscow's forces to inch closer to the bigger city of Bakhmut to the south, where pitched battles have been raging for months.
The British Defense Ministry said that, as of January 15, Ukrainian forces "almost certainly maintained positions" in Soledar, where intense fighting continued over the weekend.
The Ukrainian military said that Russian forces also continued to target energy and civilian infrastructure in the Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson regions.
As the fighting rages on with both sides apparently suffering heavy casualties, Kyiv has been pushing for heavier weaponry such as tanks and armored vehicles that will help it punch holes in Russia's front lines.
Over the weekend, Britain pledged 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, which would make it the first Western country to heed the calls.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki ratcheted up pressure on Germany on January 16 to follow suit and provide more weapons to Ukraine, including Leopard 2 battle tanks.
Warsaw and Helsinki have already pledged to send some of their Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Analysts say Leopard 2s are superior to the tanks Russia has deployed and would give Kyiv a decided advantage.
The calls come as U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin prepares to visit Berlin on January 19 and then attend a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group the following day at the U.S. military base in Ramstein to discuss further support -- including military aid -- for Ukraine with allies.
In his nightly video address late on January 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he expects “key decision on arms supplies from our partners” at the Ramstein meeting.
"What happened in Dnipro -- the fact that Russia is preparing new attempts to seize the initiative in the war, the fact that the nature of military action at the front requires new decisions on arms supplies -- only underscores how important it is to coordinate all the efforts of the coalition defending Ukraine and freedom…ad to speed up decision-making," he said.
Austin's visit comes as U.S. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said an expanded and more complex combat-training program of Ukrainian forces began in Germany on January 15.
Milley said the program, which is focused on large-scale combat, aims to get a battalion of about 500 Ukrainian troops back on the battlefield to fight the Russians in the next five or six weeks.
Milley plans to visit the Grafenwoehr Training Area, where the program is under way, on January 16.
"This support is really important for Ukraine to be able to defend itself," Milley told the Associated Press. "And we're hoping to be able to pull this together here in short order."
The United States has already trained more than 3,100 Ukrainian troops on how to use and maintain certain weapons systems, including howitzers, armored vehicles, and the High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). Other Western allies are also conducting training on the weapons they provide.
In a separate development, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht resigned on January 16 after coming under heavy criticism over Berlin's hesitant response to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Lambrecht's departure came as Germany was once again under intense pressure to provide battle tanks to Kyiv after other Ukraine allies pledged such equipment.
Peskov on January 16 denied that such deliveries would have an impact on the course of the conflict, saying that British tanks promised to Ukraine will "burn" on the battlefield.
"The special military operation will continue. These tanks are burning and will burn," Peskov said, using Moscow's term for the Ukraine offensive.
He added that such deliveries will "not change the situation on the ground. It will only prolong this story."
The chief of the UN's nuclear watchdog on January 16 said the agency was boosting its presence in Ukraine to help avoid a nuclear accident after Russian strikes were also reported in the southern Zaporizhzhya region, home to Europe's largest nuclear power plant.
Currently, only the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhya plant, which is near the front line, has a permanent IAEA presence of up to four experts.
"@IAEAorg is expanding its presence in #Ukraine to help prevent a nuclear accident during the ongoing conflict," Rafael Grossi said on Twitter.
"I'm proud to lead this mission to Ukraine, where we’re deploying in all of the country's [nuclear power plants] to provide assistance in nuclear safety & security," he said.
Also on January 16, Belarus said Moscow and Minsk began joint air force drills. Belarus said the drills are defensive, but the announcement came as concerns are on the rise that Moscow is pushing Minsk to join the war in Ukraine.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
Grenade Blast Kills Three Russian Soldiers At Military Facility In Belgorod Region Near Ukraine
A Russian soldier on January 14 detonated a grenade and ignited a fire at a military facility in the Belgorod region near the Ukrainian border, killing at least three soldiers, state media and other news agencies reported. Sixteen soldiers were injured and eight others were missing as of late January 15. Online journal Baza said the blast occurred at a cultural house repurposed to house mobilized soldiers. Russian state media said the blast was an accident, although the claim could not be verified. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Ukraine's Mykhaylo Mudryk Becomes Latest Big Signing By Chelsea
Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk became the latest big-money signing for Britain's Chelsea under the club's new American ownership, joining from Shakhtar Donetsk in a deal reportedly worth up to $108 million on January 15. Mudryk, 22, who had been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, was pictured holding up a Ukraine flag inside Chelsea's stadium before the Premier League game against Crystal Palace. About 20 minutes into the match, Chelsea announced his signing on an 8 1/2-year deal. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Russian Success or Pyrrhic Victory: Is The Battle For Soledar A 'Trap' For Russian Forces?2
Salt Of The Earth: Deep Inside Eastern Ukraine's Massive Soledar Mines3
Interview: U.S. Lieutenant General Ben Hodges On Russia's Lack Of A 'Coherent Plan'4
Diplomatic Blunder Or Subtle Trick? What's Up With Kyiv Sending A 'Sexologist' As Its Envoy To Sofia?5
Do The Tunnels Under Ukraine's Soledar Have Significant Military Value?6
Ukraine Says Russian Claims About Control Of Soledar Untrue, Fighting Continues7
Bloodied But Not Defeated: Ukrainian Troops Fight On In Soledar Despite Russian Claims Of Victory8
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine9
'What Madness Looks Like': Russia Intensifies Bakhmut Assault As Ukraine Holds The Line10
Kazakh 'Yurt Of Invincibility' In Ukraine's Bucha Sparks Moscow-Astana Tensions
Subscribe