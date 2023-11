3 A Ukrainian soldier carries a shell with the message “for Kharkiv” toward a howitzer near Lyman, in Ukraine’s Donetsk region in August 2023. Kharkiv has been under near constant attack from Russian forces since the 2022 invasion was launched.



“The probability that the enemy will read it is low. That's why they are photographed and posted on social networks.” Rybakova says of customized projectiles. “This is more of a message for Ukrainian society than for the enemy.”