2 Yulia and Viktoria: "My youngest daughter is only a year old. The day before yesterday, we left Kharkiv. We live in a multistory block of flats. When you have a small child, you cannot run to the bomb shelter all the time. The scariest thing is when planes fly over your home. When I heard the sounds of planes, I grabbed the baby in the middle of the night, ran out into the hallway in my nightgown, then came back, then ran out again. I was so scared, my hands were shaking. I don't even have words for what the Russians are doing. We just didn’t expect this. We went to bed and all was fine. In the morning, my eldest daughter woke me up and said, 'Get up, the war has begun.' How is that possible? Russian troops fired on our relatives' car. They were peaceful people passing a checkpoint. The military wished them a happy journey and then shot at them. They survived because they were shielded by things in the car. Next, we will go to acquaintances in Germany."