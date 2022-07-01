Wasteland: Ukraine's Shattered City Of Syevyerodonetsk Now Under Russian Occupation

Accessibility links

The capture of Syevyerodonetsk, once home to over 100,000 people, was a slow and grinding victory for Russian forces. As outgunned Ukrainians troops engaged in street fighting, the Russian side unleashed artillery barrages that devastated the city. Residents who had nowhere else to go are now emerging from the safety of their basements and shelters to find a wasteland of destroyed buildings and shattered infrastructure.

Ukraine described its pullback from Syevyerodonetsk as a "tactical withdrawal" as it repositioned its troops to higher ground in Lysychansk, on the opposite bank of the Siverskyi Donets River. On June 30, a Reuters photographer captured the destruction in Syevyerodonetsk as its residents contemplated a future under Russian occupation.

After enduring months of devastating artillery fire, residents are now able to leave the safety of their basements and walk freely around the remains of Syevyerodonetsk.
A woman breaks down in front of her destroyed apartment building.
The remains of an MT-12 &quot;Rapira&quot; anti-tank gun near burned-out residential buildings.
Local residents cook food on an open fire.
Olha Rysanova, 60, prepares food in a basement kitchen.
A view of the Azot chemical plant, where an estimated 800 civilians had taken refuge during the worst of the fighting.
A destroyed armored vehicle alongside the road leading to the city of&nbsp;Syevyerodonetsk.
Local residents gather to receive food distributed by volunteers. The United Nations Office For the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) called the situation in&nbsp;Syevyerodonetsk &quot;dire&quot; as humanitarian assistance is restricted, if not impossible.
Ukraine&#39;s military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, told Reuters that the withdrawal of forces from Syevyerodonetsk was part of a &quot;tactical regrouping.&quot; &quot;Russia is using the tactic it used in Mariupol: wiping the city from the face of the Earth,&quot; he said. &quot;Given the conditions, holding the defense in the ruins and open fields is no longer possible. So the Ukrainian forces are leaving for higher ground to continue the defense operations.&quot;
14 Ukraine's military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, told Reuters that the withdrawal of forces from Syevyerodonetsk was part of a "tactical regrouping."

"Russia is using the tactic it used in Mariupol: wiping the city from the face of the Earth," he said. "Given the conditions, holding the defense in the ruins and open fields is no longer possible. So the Ukrainian forces are leaving for higher ground to continue the defense operations."
