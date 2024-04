6 Two Ukrainian soldiers are seen walking the course.



As an example of the impact a single sniper’s bullet can have on enemy forces, Elanskiy cites an incident during fighting around Kyupyansk in northeastern Ukraine.



“Our sniper hit a Russian soldier from 800 meters away,” he said. “Only one shot, but what happened? Along their entire front line, all the [Russians] put on their body armor and helmets. In just one day! This is the work of a sniper. He made them anxious. They realized that this is not a resort, that they have come to a foreign land where they are not welcome.”