2 Tanya, seen here interacting with a carer, first entered the Odesa orphanage in 2018 at age 8, after her parents divorced and her mother had a second child. Citing their inability to look after her, Tanya's parents signed away their parental rights.



Poverty is the main reason children are put into institutions. Since 1990, Ukraine's rate of children in institutions has increased almost fourfold, while it was flat or fell in neighboring EU countries.