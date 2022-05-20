Ukrainians Mark Vyshyvanka Day Amid Ongoing Russian Invasion

Ukrainians proudly wore traditional embroidered clothing on May 19 to celebrate Vyshyvanka Day amid Russia's ongoing invasion of their country.

The annual celebration takes place on the third Thursday of May and was started in 2006 by Lesia Voronyuk, a student at Chernivtsi National University who wanted to preserve Ukrainian folk traditions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy rallied his nation by paying homage, saying: "This is our sacred talisman in this war. Happy Vyshyvanka Day, Ukraine!"