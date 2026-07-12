Zelenskyy Announces Plans To Replace Ukraine's Prime Minister In Government Reshuffle

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on July 12 that he intends to replace Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko as part of a broader government reshuffle, saying the changes are needed to implement an updated political strategy.

In a post on Telegram, Zelenskyy thanked Svyrydenko for her work as prime minister and said he had offered her a new position focused on relations with one of Ukraine's key international partners. He did not identify the country or provide further details about the proposed role.

"I expect that, together with members of parliament, we will make the necessary changes to the government of Ukraine," Zelenskyy wrote.

The president said the reshuffle is intended to renew the Cabinet of Ministers and said responsibility for key areas of foreign policy would be assigned to officials with relevant experience.

He also announced planned changes in the leadership of several law enforcement agencies but did not specify which officials would be affected.

Svyrydenko later said on X that she and Zelenskyy had discussed the planned government changes and their "next steps."

Under Ukrainian law, parliament must approve the resignation of the prime minister. If lawmakers vote to accept it, the entire cabinet is required to resign, after which a new government must be formed and approved.

Before becoming prime minister in July 2025, Svyrydenko served as first deputy prime minister and economy minister, where she played a leading role in Ukraine's economic policy and negotiations with international partners.

Earlier this year, Svyrydenko signed a US-Ukraine minerals agreement on behalf of the Ukrainian government after months of negotiations between Kyiv and Washington.

Svyrydenko's appointment last year came during a sweeping government reshuffle, the largest since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. That overhaul included the replacement of the prime minister and several senior ministers.

Zelenskyy did not name a successor to Svyrydenko or provide a timetable for the reshuffle beyond saying it would require parliament's approval.

With reporting by Reuters