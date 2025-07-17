Svyrydenko Takes Helm As PM In Move To Drive Ukraine's War Effort And US Ties

Ukrainian lawmakers approved Yulia Svyrydenko, the economy minister and first deputy prime minister who led talks with the United States on a critical minerals deal, as prime minister in a cabinet shuffle aimed at boosting relations with Washington and breathing new life into the war-torn country.

Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, easily gave its approval to the move on July 17, with 262 deputies in the 450-seat legislature voting in favor of Svyrydenko, compared to 22 against and 26 abstentions among those present.

Svyrydenko, an economist who is well known in Washington after her prominent role in clinching the minerals agreement. The 39-year-old replaces Denys Shmyhal, the longest-serving head of government in Ukraine’s history.

Shmyhal will move to head the Defense Ministry as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy looks to boost domestic weapons production with the war sparked by Russia's full-scale invasion well into its fourth year.

When nominated earlier this week, Svyrydenko said her top priority was "ensuring the defense and security forces of Ukraine and guaranteeing the stability of our state."

"The state apparatus has no right to waste the resources and potential of our country," she added.

As much as Zelenskyy's moves are aimed at reinvigorating Ukraine's war efforts, the shuffle, which is also expected to see Defense Minister Rustem Umerov move to become Kyiv's ambassador in Washington, is seen as an attempt by the president to boost the flow of communication and cooperation with the White House.

A series of events going back to 2019, including an impeachment trial triggered by a phone call with Zelenskyy in July of that year, had soured Trump on Ukraine and Washington's full support for Kyiv is seen as far from assured.

Minerals Deal

Svyrydenko, who was appointed as economic development and trade minister and first deputy prime minister in 2021, played a lead role in negotiations with the United States over a deal granting US companies access to Ukraine’s valuable minerals and rare earths.

Trump made the deal a cornerstone of his policy toward Ukraine, saying the United States needed to be reimbursed for its aid to the country, which has totaled about $175 billion since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Svyrydenko flew to Washington in April to sign an agreement with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that sets up the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund. Under the agreement, the United States has the right to share in the profits from new Ukrainian minerals and energy projects.

Trump touted the agreement as ensuring US interests in Ukraine’s defense and reconstruction.

With Trump voicing frustration over a lack of progress in peace talks Russia, Ukraine is looking to use the opportunity to solidify agreements on weapons and other support from the White House.

Trump this week announced he would be selling weapons to NATO for further transfer to Ukraine -- his biggest show of support for the country since taking office in January.