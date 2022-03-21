Ukraine Mural Strikes A Chord In The Czech Republic

The artist behind a mural in Prague protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine says the response to his work has been “huge.” Dmitry Proskin, who lives in the Czech capital with his family, told RFE/RL that photos of the mural have been shared worldwide since he completed the work on March 18. But the Kazakh-born artist says “the main thing is that it is being seen by Ukrainian people.” “They are sending me messages of thanks, so my main goal of showing Ukrainians our support was reached,” Proskin says.

The mural features a young girl sheltering iconic soft toy characters of various nations, including the United States’ Mickey Mouse, France’s Obelix, the Czech Republic’s Little Mole, and others, under a Ukrainian flag. The message, Proskin says, is that Ukraine is currently protecting the rest of the world from “disaster.” Proskin is also known for an iconic mural of Tomas Masaryk, the co-founder of Czechoslovakia, crying over a map of the Czech Republic, which was painted on a building in the Moravian town of Olomouc in 2018.