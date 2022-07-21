The Nightmare: Parents Mourn Their Children Amid War In Ukraine

This image contains sensitive content which some people may find offensive or disturbing. Click to reveal 1 A man holds the hand of his 13-year-old son shortly after the boy was killed in a missile strike on Saltivka, Kharkiv, on July 20. The district of the eastern Ukrainian city has been heavily bombarded since the opening of the Russian invasion and is now largely deserted.

2 A man rushes to the body of his son who was killed in a reported cluster-bomb attack on Lysychansk, eastern Ukraine, on June 18.

3 The father and son of Russian Army Sergeant Daniil Dumenko, who was killed during fighting in Ukraine, mourn at his funeral in Volzhsky, near Volgograd, Russia, on May 26.

4 Oksana Kolesnikova embraces the coffin of her son, Anatoliy Kolesnikov, in Irpin, a town near Kyiv, on April 15. Thirty-year-old Anatoliy was a territorial defense soldier killed during the opening phase of the invasion of Ukraine.

5 Nadia Trubchaninova, 70, grieves at the coffin of her son, Vadym, in Bucha, near Kyiv, on April 12. Vadym was reportedly killed by Russian soldiers on March 30.

6 Iryna Tromsa throws soil into the grave of her son, Bohdan, 24, in Bucha on April 23. Bohdan was a Ukrainian paratrooper killed fighting Russian troops in the northeast of his country.

7 Artem Dmitriyev says farewell to his daughter Liza, a 4-year-old killed by a Russian missile strike on Vinnytsya on July 17. Liza was among 23 people killed in the attack, including two boys age 7 and 8. Liza's mother, Iryna Dmytriyeva, was among the scores injured.

8 Natalia Pohoreltseva at the funeral for her son, Andriy Melnyk, in Lviv on May 14. Twenty-three-year old Andriy was a Ukrainian soldier killed fighting in the eastern Kharkiv region.

9 The mother (in wheelchair) of Mikhail Kishchik looks at her son's body during his funeral in an area of Ukraine's Luhansk region held by Kremlin-backed separatists. Kishchik was described as a lieutenant colonel within the separatist militia.





10 Nina Shevchenko mourns next to the body of her 15-year-old son, Artyem Shevchenko, who was killed in a Russian strike on Kharkiv on April 15.

11 Valentyna Nechyporenko, 77, weeps at the grave of her son, Ruslan, during his funeral in Bucha on April 18.

12 The mother of slain Ukrainian Senior Lieutenant Pavlo Chernikov is pictured as soldiers sing the Ukrainian national anthem at the Lychakiv cemetery in Lviv on March 28.

13 A man cries over the the body of his teenage son, Iliya, at a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward in Mariupol on March 2.