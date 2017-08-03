'We Are Alive:' Teenage Photographers Capture Ukraine's War
“We Are Alive,” an exhibition of photography by teenage girls living on the front lines of the war in eastern Ukraine, opened in Kyiv on July 29. The photographers, ages 14-16, captured aspects of life in Maryinka, which has been the scene of fighting between Ukrainian government forces and Russia-backed separatists. The head of the youth media center that organized the exhibition, Oleh Tkachenko, said the project was intended as a form of self-expression for young people coping with the effects of war.
