10 Dariya Steniukova, 31, poses for wedding pictures in her bombed flat in Vinnytsya on July 16. A missile hit the city, 200 kilometers southwest of Kyiv, a day before Steniukova's wedding was scheduled. The yoga instructor said she and her fiancée were determined to press ahead with the ceremony despite the attack, which killed 26 people. "My house was ruined but not our lives," she told AFP.



"It was a defiant message to the whole world -- stressing how strong Ukrainians are. We are ready to get married even with rockets flying over our heads," she said.