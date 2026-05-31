Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Refinery In Latest Attack Deep Inside Russia

Ukrainian drones have targeted a Russian oil refinery hundreds of kilometers from the Ukrainian border, the latest in a series of deep-strike campaigns aimed at disrupting Russia’s oil industry.

The May 31 overnight attacks on the facility in the central Saratov region -- the second since March -- did not appear to have caused any casualties.

But a large fire and thick black smoke were reported at the plant belonging to the state-owned oil company Rosneft.

Ukraine’s military said its drones targeted the Saratov refinery, along with several other locations across Russia.

Saratov Governor Roman Busargin said “civilian infrastructure” was hit, but did not specify what exactly.

Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has markedly stepped up its drone campaign on Russian oil and gas facilities across the country.

Ukraine Says Drones Hit 23 Strategic Targets Inside Russia by RFE/RL No media source currently available 0:00 0:01:01 0:00

The effort appears aimed at curtailing Russia’s ability to export hydrocarbons and garner revenues to fund its all-out war on Ukraine.

Russia has benefited from the spike in global energy prices caused by the US-and-Israeli war against Iran.

Ukraine’s efforts, which have also targeted pipelines and storage facilities, have forced a halt or reduction in production at virtually all major oil refineries in central Russia. This has dramatically cut Russia's oil output, according to estimates by Reuters.

Separately, the head of the Russian nuclear energy organization Rosatom’, Aleksei Likhachev, issued a statement on May 30 claiming that a Ukrainian drone allegedly detonated near the turbine building of one of the six nuclear reactors at the Zaporizhzhya plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine.

Ukrainian Armed Forces rejected the claim as part of Russia’s disinformation campaign designed to deflect from its own war crimes and losses.

The Zaporizhzhya power plant is the largest nuclear facility in Europe, but has been brought to a cold shutdown since 2022 when the Russian military occupied part of the region and the plant, forcing the local staff to manage the station under their command.

Kyiv has accused Russia of sabotaging the plant numerous times since as an effort to frame Ukraine as an irresponsible international actor.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been mediating between the sides to ensure the safety of the plant.

It said it took note of a reported drone strike without attributing it to either Ukraine or Russia and pointed out that “this would be the first drone attack within the ZNPP’s site perimeter since April 2024.”