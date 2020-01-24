Ukrainian Ex-President Arrives For Questioning In Treason Probe

KYIV -- Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has arrived at the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) for questioning as a witness in one of the inquiries launched into activities he may have played a role in during his presidency.

Poroshenko said before entering the DBR building on January 24 that the questioning was linked to an inquiry into alleged high treason during the outlining of the Minsk peace agreements in 2015, which are related to the situation in Ukraine's east, where Russia-backed separatists have controlled some areas since April 2014.

Poroshenko, who is currently a deputy in parliament, was questioned as a witness several times last year in cases looking into several other investigations launched after he failed to win a second term as president in an election in April 2019.

The DBR said on January 20 that it was looking into 13 possible cases where Poroshenko or his associates were implicated.

A billionaire confectioner, Poroshenko and his party ran on a pro-European, anti-Russian ticket in July's parliamentary elections, winning 25 seats.