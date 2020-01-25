Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Ukrainian NGO Hires Former Trump Adviser To Secure Washington Meetings

Former Trump campaign official Michael Caputo is married to a Ukrainian.

A Ukrainian nongovernmental organization (NGO) has hired a former campaign adviser to President Donald Trump to help secure meetings with officials in Washington in March.

The Kyiv-based Institute for Democracy and Development is seeking meetings with members of Congress, "key representatives" in the Trump administration, and civil society from March 2 to March 5, it said in a Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) filing with the Department of Justice on January 21 and published three days later.

The NGO has agreed to pay Michael Caputo's New York-based Zeppelin Communications $1 for organizing the meetings as well as cover any expenses, according to the FARA filing.

Caputo, a Republican strategist who has done political consulting work in Russia and Ukraine in the past, advised Trump on the New York Republican primary in 2016. Caputo is married to a Ukrainian.

The NGO will send 10 to 15 representatives to Washington for meetings to discuss Ukraine's "civic development and the future of Ukraine-United States relations," the filing said.

U.S.-Ukraine relations have been impacted by an impeachment trial that is seeking to determine whether Trump sought to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to open two investigations beneficial to his 2020 reelection campaign by withholding military aid and a White House visit invitation.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 26 languages in 22 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG