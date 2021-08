5 Vitaliy, a 25-year-old soldier photographed near Avdiyivka in 2018. The eastern Ukrainian native was born an orphan and raised by his grandma.



Vitaliy told photographer Stepanov that his most vivid memory of the war was taking part in the assault on the Butovka mine, when he helped retrieve the mangled bodies of his killed comrades. After the battle, he says the Ukrainian military shelled the mine for two weeks to stop the separatists from collecting their dead.