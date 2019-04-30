Ukrainian Police Investigating Video At Airport Showing Country's Map Without Crimea

Ukrainian national police have launched a criminal case into the playing of a video at Kyiv's Boryspil Airport that showed a map of the country which did not include Crimea.



The police said in an April 30 statement that they were looking into a possible "encroachment on the territorial integrity" of Ukraine after a citizen raised the issue the previous day.



"Police are documenting the...distribution of illegal video content and questioning the airport's personnel, identifying individuals who edited and offered the video to be used," the police said. "A preliminary investigation has established that the proposal for the video to be used by the [airport] originated in the Information Policy Ministry."



According to the statement, a preliminary investigation is under way as police are trying to determine who ordered and created the video.



The issue is very sensitive for Ukraine as Kyiv lost control over Crimea after Russia seized the peninsula in March 2014 upon sending in troops, seizing key facilities, and staging a referendum dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries in a UN General Assembly vote.



Moscow also backs separatists in a war against government forces that has killed some 13,000 people in eastern Ukraine since April 2014.