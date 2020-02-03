Ukrainian Police Search For Suspect In Deadly Shooting In Central Kyiv

Ukrainian police say they are forming a dragnet to find a shooter who killed a man on a central street in Kyiv on February 2 at around 6 p.m. local time.

The National Police gave scant details of the victim, only saying he was born in 1977, was shot several times, and that the shooting was being investigated as intentional murder for which a maximum prison sentence of 15 years is given.

Ukrainian media have reported the victim as Andriy Sotnyk, a native of the easternmost Donetsk region who was employed at the DMK Ukraine clinic as a plastic and aesthetic surgeon.

Based on reporting by Hromadske and Ukrayinska Pravda