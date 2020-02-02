Ukrainian President Says Compensation Offered By Iran For Shooting Down Airliner Not Enough

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said in televised remarks that Iran offered $80,000 per victim after it shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet on January 8, but that Ukraine did not accept the offer because "it was too little."

Zelenskiy added in comments made on Ukrainian 1+1 television that "of course, human life is not measured by money, but we will push for more" compensation for families of the victims.

Air-defense forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) shot down Ukrainian Airlines Flight 752 shortly after takeoff in Tehran on January 8, killing all 176 people on board.

Iran has said the downing was an accident, and in mid-January said it would send the black-box flight recorders to Kyiv for analysis.

However, Zelenskiy said that Ukraine had yet to receive the recorders, and that Tehran had instead suggested that Ukrainian specialists fly to Iran on February 3 to examine the black boxes.

"I'm afraid that the Iranians might attract our specialists and then say, 'Let's decipher [the recorders] on the spot,' and then say, 'Why do you need the black boxes now?'" Zelenskiy said.

"No, we want to take these boxes [to Ukraine]," he added.

