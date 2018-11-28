Accessibility links

Ukrainian Presidential Election Set For March 31, 2019

Critics had speculated that Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who polls show faces an uphill battle for reelection, might seek to postpone the election. (file photo)

Ukraine has formally scheduled a presidential election for March 31, 2019.

A resolution setting the date was signed by parliament speaker Andriy Parubiy on November 28, the website of the single-chamber Verkhovna Rada said.

It came after President Petro Poroshenko vowed that the imposition of martial law in 10 regions for a 30-day period would not mean a postponement of the vote.

Martial law was introduced in regions that have coastlines or border Russia or Moldova's Moscow-backed breakaway Transdniester region after Russia seized three Ukrainian Navy vessels and their crews in a confrontation off Crimea on November 25.

Critics had speculated that Poroshenko, who polls show faces an uphill battle for reelection, might seek to postpone the election.

