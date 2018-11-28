Ukraine has formally scheduled a presidential election for March 31, 2019.

A resolution setting the date was signed by parliament speaker Andriy Parubiy on November 28, the website of the single-chamber Verkhovna Rada said.

It came after President Petro Poroshenko vowed that the imposition of martial law in 10 regions for a 30-day period would not mean a postponement of the vote.

Martial law was introduced in regions that have coastlines or border Russia or Moldova's Moscow-backed breakaway Transdniester region after Russia seized three Ukrainian Navy vessels and their crews in a confrontation off Crimea on November 25.

Critics had speculated that Poroshenko, who polls show faces an uphill battle for reelection, might seek to postpone the election.