In The Trenches And Under Fire In Eastern Ukraine

A correspondent with RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, Maryan Kushnir, documented recent frontline fighting between Ukrainian Army soldiers and Russia-backed separatists near Horlivka in eastern Ukraine.

Kushnir reported that grenade launchers and small arms were used against the Ukrainian forces on April 17-18.

The latest clashes in the Donbas region come amid escalating tensions prompted by a large troop buildup by Russia near its border with Ukraine and in Crimea, which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine began seven years ago. Despite multiple cease-fire agreements, fighting has continued intermittently. More than 13,000 people have been killed since April 2014, and more than 1 million have been displaced.
An observation post needs repairs after a long winter.
This Ukrainian soldier, Oleksandr, was born in Luhansk and worked in a mine for 22 years. In 2015, he joined the military to fight for his home city. Now, he&#39;s on the front line near Horlivka, about 100 kilometers from separatist-controlled Luhansk. He vows to fight until the city is under Ukrainian government control.
Ukrainian soldier Vladyslav reports to his commander that separatist forces have shelled their positions. Ukrainian troops have orders to report cases of shelling to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which monitors the standoff in the region.
Vladyslav keeps watch from the trenches.
This forest was recently under bombardment.
Ukrainian sappers deal with mines and unexploded shells that have landed near their positions.
An explosion goes off near Ukrainian troops but no one was injured.
Soldiers rest in a dugout a few hundred meters from territory controlled by the separatists.
​Uncle Misha, a Ukrainian soldier, rests before reporting for duty. It is common for the troops on the front lines to keep cats and dogs as pets.
16x9 Image

RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service

RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service is dedicated to covering all of Ukraine, including the conflict zones and Crimea, and sets a standard for balanced reporting and high-impact investigative journalism.

16x9 Image

Maryan Kushnir

Marian Kushnir is a correspondent for RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service.

