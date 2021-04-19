In The Trenches And Under Fire In Eastern Ukraine

Kushnir reported that grenade launchers and small arms were used against the Ukrainian forces on April 17-18.



The latest clashes in the Donbas region come amid escalating tensions prompted by a large troop buildup by Russia near its border with Ukraine and in Crimea, which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014.



The conflict in eastern Ukraine began seven years ago. Despite multiple cease-fire agreements, fighting has continued intermittently. More than 13,000 people have been killed since April 2014, and more than 1 million have been displaced.