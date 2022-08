11 British Army Brigadier Justin Stenhouse, who is in charge of the training, said seeing the motivation of the Ukrainians is “humbling.” He acknowledged that preparing for the chaos of urban combat is "almost impossible to do in training." The goal of the mission, he said, is to "train them so they can adapt to survive in those early weeks of combat."



"They will learn more in the first weeks of combat than we can possibly give them here," he said.