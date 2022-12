4 Nina Melenets shows an old photo of Oleksandr on her phone from 1997, when he was doing military service in Bakhmut.



They fled their home on March 21, when the Russians took control of the area and allowed them to evacuate. Serhiy and Oleksandr decided to stay to protect their homes and help others get out.



A few days later, a shell struck close to Oleksandr's house and killed him.