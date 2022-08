11 Natalya's home was in one of the most heavily bombarded areas of Kharkiv, and she believed her mother would be safer staying in the suburb where she lived. She arranged for neighbors to bring food to Nikolaevna and check in on her.



One night though, a neighbor called to say there had been an explosion nearby and the power had been cut. Natalya managed to reach her mother, who was in tears as she dressed herself in her pitch-black apartment.



Fedor found a taxi driver willing to cross the besieged city to retrieve Nikolaevna and the few belongings they could grab.



"The taxi driver picked her up, carried her downstairs, and very quickly rushed through the city to bring her to safety," said Natalya. "She can no longer live without us because this has affected her health."