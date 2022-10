3 Artem eats in the apartment he shares with his grandmother. "It's really cold. I'm sleeping in my clothes in our apartment," he said.



For Artem and his grandmother, bundling up at night and cooking outdoors is the only way to survive. Iryna says she and her grandson have been sleeping in an abandoned apartment next door since all their windows were blown out by a Russian strike.



"After the first explosion wave, we lost one window and two were damaged. After the second explosion, all the other windows were destroyed," she said. "It's very cold living here. It's hard to cook, it's hard to run between the apartment and where we cook. My legs hurt."