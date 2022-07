2 Markova said officials at the temporary shelter where they stayed in Dnipro told her she would be moved to a nursing home and her son -- his left side immobilized after a stroke -- would go to a home for the disabled. They found that unacceptable.



In their hurry to return to their home in the village of Malotaranivka (pictured), they left his wheelchair behind. It was too big to take on the bus.