Demonstrators carry a man injured by police during protests after polls closed in Minsk on August 9.
Photo: Uladz Hrydzin (RFE/RL)
A Look At The Dramatic Work Of RFE/RL Photojournalist Uladz Hrydzin, Jailed In Belarus For Covering Postelection Protests
MINSK -- A district court in Minsk sentenced RFE/RL photojournalist Uladz Hrydzin and freelance photographer Alyaksandr Vasyukovich to 11 days in jail on September 16 for "participating in an unauthorized rally."
Hrydzin, an award-winning photographer who had recently been stripped of foreign-media accreditation while working as an RFE/RL correspondent in Minsk, and Vasyukovich were found guilty of violating Belarus's law on mass gatherings on September 16.
The two photographers and another journalist were detained in a Minsk bar by a group of people wearing balaclavas on September 13, the day when tens of thousands rallied in the Belarusian capital to protest against official results from an August 9 presidential election that handed a landslide victory to the incumbent, Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Until the authorities deprived him of his accreditation on August 29, Hrydzin had been working for RFE/RL's Belarus Service, covering the wave of anti-government demonstrations that erupted on the night of August 9-10 after Lukashenka claimed victory in an election widely seen as rigged.
Here's a selection of images that Hrydzin took for RFE/RL during Belarus's dramatic summer of political turmoil.
