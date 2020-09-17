A Look At The Dramatic Work Of RFE/RL Photojournalist Uladz Hrydzin, Jailed In Belarus For Covering Postelection Protests

MINSK -- A district court in Minsk sentenced RFE/RL photojournalist Uladz Hrydzin and freelance photographer Alyaksandr Vasyukovich to 11 days in jail on September 16 for "participating in an unauthorized rally."

Hrydzin, an award-winning photographer who had recently been stripped of foreign-media accreditation while working as an RFE/RL correspondent in Minsk, and Vasyukovich were found guilty of violating Belarus's law on mass gatherings on September 16.

The two photographers and another journalist were detained in a Minsk bar by a group of people wearing balaclavas on September 13, the day when tens of thousands rallied in the Belarusian capital to protest against official results from an August 9 presidential election that handed a landslide victory to the incumbent, Alyaksandr Lukashenka.