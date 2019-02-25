UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has denounced a "groundswell of xenophobia, racism, and intolerance," citing "rising anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim hatred."
"Hate is moving into the mainstream -- in liberal democracies and authoritarian systems alike," Guterres said in a February 25 speech opening the UN Human Rights Council's 40th session in Geneva.
The UN chief condemned an "insidious campaign sought to drown the [UN's] Global Compact on Migration in a flood of lies about the nature and scope of the agreement."
At the General Assembly in December, 17 countries either abstained or voted against the nonbinding text setting out best practices for managing refugee and migrant flows.
The compact fueled bitter political debate, especially in Europe.
Guterres announced in his speech that his special adviser on genocide prevention, Adama Dieng, would "present a global plan of action" to combat hate speech.
UN Chief Warns Against 'Groundswell Of Xenophobia, Racism'
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has denounced a "groundswell of xenophobia, racism, and intolerance," citing "rising anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim hatred."
About This Blog
"Watchdog" is a blog with a singular mission -- to monitor the latest developments concerning human rights, civil society, and press freedom. We'll pay particular attention to reports concerning countries in RFE/RL's broadcast region.
Latest Posts
Journalists In Trouble
RFE/RL journalists take risks, face threats, and make sacrifices every day in an effort to gather the news. Our "Journalists In Trouble" page recognizes their courage and conviction, and documents the high price that many have paid simply for doing their jobs. More