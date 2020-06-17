Unhappy Meals For Some After McDonald's In Ukraine Says 'Nyet' To Russian Language On Kiosks

A move by McDonald's in Ukraine to say "nyet" to the Russian language on its electronic kiosks has left a bad taste in the mouths of some of its customers.

McDonald's new language policy quietly took effect over the weekend until it was noticed by noted Ukrainian blogger Anatoliy Shariy, who is well-known for his strong pro-Russia stance.

The language issue has divided many in the country, which is currently mired in a war with Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine that has killed more than 13,200 people.

Some defended the decision by McDonald, while Shariy and others criticized the fast-food chain, claiming that the policy discriminates against Ukraine's Russian-speaking population.

For its part, McDonald's said in a statement that the move was made in accordance with the law, which establishes Ukrainian as the main language of communication in the former Soviet republic.

"All official documentation, advertising communication, communication on social networks, information on the website, and in the consumer's corners are conducted in the state (Ukrainian) language," McDonald's said, adding that Ukrainian is also a priority in communicating with customers but that "employees are always ready to switch to Russian if asked."

Ukraine's embassy in the United States found the move to its liking, thanking McDonald's for giving priority to Ukrainian.

"We fully understand McDonalds, the names of food in Ukrainian sound much tastier. Many thanks to the company for its firm position on the Ukrainian language in the menu of McDonald's stores in Ukraine. Now we can say: Learn Ukrainian from McDonald's," the embassy wrote on Twitter on June 17.

With reporting by Hromadske and the BBC