444 Days: Looking Back At The U.S.-Iran Hostage Crisis

Forty years ago, on November 4, 1979, student followers of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini stormed the U.S. Embassy in Tehran and took dozens of American hostages. The attack sparked a diplomatic crisis that reverberates through the region to this day.

Amid Iran's Islamic Revolution, students supported by large, angry crowds took control of the U.S. compound. They said they were outraged that the country's former leader, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, had been admitted to the United States for cancer treatment.

It would be 444 days before 52 American hostages were freed. The diplomatic standoff inflicted grave damage to the presidency of Jimmy Carter, and U.S.-Iranian relations have never recovered.
1 Several hundred young Iranians, supported by a crowd of more than 3,000, climb the walls of the U.S. Embassy at 10:30 a.m. on November 4, 1979. They blindfolded and handcuffed dozens of U.S. citizens they found inside. Protesters had seized the Tehran compound months before, capturing a U.S. Marine on February 14, but order was restored after several hours.
2 Iran's monarch, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, leaves his country for the last time on January 16, 1979, going first to Egypt. He and his wife, Empress Farah, were greeted by President Anwar Sadat (second from right). Iranian students were angry that U.S. President Jimmy Carter later allowed the shah to travel to New York for cancer treatment. The shah had fled Tehran amid a surge of demonstrations against his rule. His troops had answered some of them with deadly gunfire.
3 Demonstrators burn an American flag on November 9, 1979, atop the wall of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. Weeks after the shah's departure, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returned from his 14-year exile in Paris to jubilant crowds. In March 1979, a referendum showed an overwhelming margin in favor of replacing the monarchy with an Islamic government.
4 Anger and frustration about the hostages held in Tehran grew in the United States throughout the crisis. An anti-Iranian demonstration was held in Washington, D.C., on November 9, 1979.
5 The Iranian captors took pains to show the American hostages looking comfortable. This image of an embassy staffer and a U.S. Marine was presented at a Tehran news conference on November 9, 1979. But the outside world had almost no access to the captives and, in reality, they struggled to cope. They endured beatings, a mock execution, and two would attempt suicide.
6 An Iranian student security guard patrols the embassy on November 10, 1979, as thousands of demonstrators gathered, chanting anti-American slogans. Leaders of the hostage-takers later said they never expected to hold the embassy for more than a few hours. They said they changed their plan after Ayatollah Khomeini endorsed their actions.
7 Three hostages released from the U.S. Embassy on November 19, 1979, are driven from a press conference to the airport. From left: Kathy Gross, 22, of Cambridge Spring, Pennsylvania; Marine Sergeant Ladell Maples, 23, of Earle, Arkansas; and Marine Sergeant William Quarles, 23, of Washington, D.C.
8 Thirteen Americans were freed on November 21, 1979, and taken to the U.S. Air Force base in Wiesbaden, West Germany, where they appeared before journalists. Lloyd Rollins, at the podium, read a statement from their former captors. Front row from the left: Terry Robinson, Joseph Vincent, James Hughes, Joan Walsh, Kathy Gross, and Anne Johnson. Back row from left: Terry Redford, Liz Montagne, Wesely Williams, William Quarles, Ladell Maples, and David Walker.
9 Efforts by the International Red Cross to check on the hostages were thwarted. The organization’s delegate, Andre Tschiffeli (center), was only allowed a two-hour meeting with the student captors on November 24, 1979. He was given no access to the hostages. United Nations representatives were also kept away.
10 Iranian orphan girls in chadors demonstrate outside the embassy on November 27, 1979, demanding the return of the shah for prosecution.
11 To hold back the growing crowds of anti-American demonstrators, a steel fence was erected around the embassy gates as Iranians marched to mark the holy day of Tasua on November 29, 1979.
12 Some U.S. citizens were sympathetic to the Iranian students’ demands: Two Americans, Carol Downer (left) of Los Angeles and Rebecca Chalker (right) of Tallahassee, Florida, hold up a sign in front of the U.S. Embassy calling for the death of the shah on December 15, 1979. The sign was attributed to Chicago postal workers.
13 Iranians braved heavy rain to demonstrate their solidarity with hostage-holding students on December 15, 1979, after the news broke that the shah gone to Panama.
14 The American hostages are shown on Christmas Eve 1979. Hundreds of cards sent from well-wishers in the United States were delivered to Iranian guards, who promised to hand them over to the hostages after inspection, but never did.
15 After their second Christmas in captivity, the hostages were allowed to send messages to their families. Their statements were shown on U.S. television on December 27, 1980. Clockwise from upper left: Barry Rosen of Brooklyn, New York; Bert Moore of Mount Vernon, Ohio; William B. Royer Jr. of Houston, Texas; and John Graves of Reston, Virginia.
16 U.S. President Jimmy Carter is shown preparing for a televised address from the Oval Office on April 25, 1980. He reported that his decision to send a hostage-rescue mission into Iran had ended in disaster. Operation Eagle Claw had to be aborted. Eight U.S. servicemen died.
17 The wreckage of a burned-out American C-130 Hercules cargo plane is inspected by Iranian troops in the Dasht-e Kavir desert, some 500 kilometers from Tehran, on April 26, 1980. An RH-53 helicopter collided with the plane during the attempt to free the American hostages. Mechanical problems and a sandstorm hampered the mission, and a U.S. commander advised Carter to abort. The accident happened after the abort order was given. The helicopter's rotor churned up sand, blocking visibility. Carter put much of the blame for his loss in the 1980 presidential election on his failure to free the hostages.
18 Finally freed after a tortuous negotiation process mediated by Algeria, the 52 remaining hostages arrive in Wiesbaden, West Germany, on January 20, 1981. The captives were released just minutes after Ronald Reagan was sworn in as U.S. president. Fourteen hostages had been released over the previous year, including one for medical reasons.
19 Former hostage Alan Golacinski of Silver Spring, Maryland, waves during a ticker-tape parade in Manhattan that honored the returning Americans on January 30, 1981. The agreement that resulted in the release of the hostages called for the unfreezing of $7.9 billion of Iranian assets abroad. The hostages were blocked from suing Iran, but in 2015, they were granted $4.4 million each by the U.S. government. The money was taken from an $8.9 billion fine against French bank BNP Paribas for its role in the violation of economic sanctions against Iran.

