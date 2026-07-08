US Strikes Targets In Iran Hours After Trump Vows To Hit 'Hard'

The US military said it had launched new strikes on targets in Iran just hours after President Donald Trump said a cease-fire accord with Tehran was "over" and threatened to "hit them [Iran] hard tonight."

Speaking at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, on July 8, he also said that the Iranian leadership were “scum,” “liars,” and “loco” after sirens wailed in Bahrain and Kuwait, where authorities said they were dealing with hostile strikes.

"At the direction of the Commander in Chief, U.S. Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," the US military said in a social media post.

"The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway."

Iranian state media reported explosions in the port cities of Bandar Abbas, Konarak and Chabahar.

The open source intelligence monitor OSINTdefender posted verified video on its X account showing an explosion in the southern port city of Chabahar, as well as reporting other strikes against targets in the Sistan and Baluchestan Province of Southern Iran.

As of late on July 8, there were no reports of Iranian counter strikes.

It is the second night in a row that the United States has launched military strikes against Iran and comes a day after it revoked a key sanctions waiver covering Iranian oil sales after accusing Tehran of attacking commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The moves mark the most serious crisis since the United States and Iran signed a 60-day memorandum of understanding (MOU) last month aimed at ending hostilities and reopening one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints.

At the NATO summit, Trump has suggested that deal is now dead.

"To me, I think it's over. I don't want to deal with them anymore. They're scum," Trump said. "They're sick people. They're led by sick people. They're vicious, violent people and if they had a nuclear weapon they'd use it. As far as I'm concerned it's over."

Trump did add that negotiations with Iran could continue, but added: "As far as I'm concerned it's just a waste of time dealing with them. They're liars."

Diplomatic sources told RFE/RL that Trump did not repeat this statement in the behind-closed-doors meeting with NATO leaders. The Iran MOU threat was not discussed at all, the sources said.

The summit final communique has just one line on Iran, stating "Allies reiterate that Iran must never have a nuclear weapon and call on Iran to fully respect freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz."

Later, speaking to journalists alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump indicated that further US strikes may follow.

"We hit them very hard last night. Probably hit them hard again tonight," Trump said, adding "they really deserve it." He also suggested the US naval blockade of Iranian ports and waters could be re-imposed.

Trump wrapped up a day of multiple appearances before the press with a news conference at which he said "I got to know them and I'm not sure I want to make a deal with them. We can play games, but I'm not sure I want to make a deal."

What Happened Overnight

A night earlier, the US military said it struck Iran as a direct response to what it described as Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels transiting the strait, including a Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker.

“The attacks were designed to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway," US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement, calling Iran's actions "unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the cease-fire.”

Iran later said it had targeted US military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait. Both countries reported that their air defenses were triggered, with Kuwait's military saying it has intercepted "two hostile ballistic missiles and 13 hostile drones."

Alongside the military strikes, the US Treasury revoked its authorization for Iranian oil sales, restoring sanctions that had been suspended under last month's MOU.

A US official told RFE/RL the decision reflected the administration's long-standing position that any economic relief depended on Iranian compliance.

"As President Trump and the administration have repeatedly affirmed, the MOU in effect with Iran is entirely performance-based. Iran will only reap benefits if they exhibit good behavior," the official said.

“Iran's actions in the strait were wholly unacceptable to the United States and will be met with consequences. Our negotiators continue to work in good faith towards a final deal.”

The waiver, originally scheduled to remain in force until August 21, had permitted limited Iranian crude exports and certain financial transactions as part of efforts to stabilize shipping through Hormuz.

Washington says Tehran violated its commitment by attacking vessels that used a US-protected shipping corridor near Oman rather than a northern route that Iran has insisted ships should use.

According to maritime security officials, three commercial vessels came under attack during the latest incidents, including the Qatari LNG carrier Al Rekayyat, whose crew reportedly issued a distress call after a drone struck near its engine room.

The Joint Maritime Information Center subsequently raised the threat level for commercial shipping in Hormuz to "severe."

Tehran rejected Washington's justification, accusing the United States of repeatedly violating the cease-fire framework.

Iran's Foreign Ministry said revoking the suspension of sanctions on Iranian oil sales breached Paragraph 10 of what it called the "Islamabad Understanding," signed on June 18.

In a strongly worded statement, the ministry said the United States had committed "both minor and major violations" of the agreement over the past three weeks.

Iran also continues to argue that the memorandum gave Tehran, in consultation with Oman, primary responsibility for reopening and managing shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian officials have defended proposals to charge vessels for maritime security services, arguing that protecting navigation carries significant costs.

Western governments and shipping interests, however, have rejected any compulsory transit fees, warning they could resemble coercive payments rather than legitimate maritime services.