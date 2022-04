2 Five hundred Javelin missiles and “thousands of other anti-armor systems”



U.S.-made Javelin missiles have already seen widespread use against Russian armor in the Ukraine conflict. The weapon allows for “fire and forget” attacks from up to 2.6 kilometers away. In these attacks, the missile guides itself to the selected target, meaning fighters can launch, then immediately seek cover. One launcher and missile costs $178,000 according to the Pentagon’s 2021 budget.