Uzbek Ex-President's Daughter Gulnara Karimova On Trial Again For Corruption

A new trial for Gulnara Karimova, the eldest daughter of the late Uzbek President Islam Karimov who has been jailed in a Tashkent prison since March 2019, has started in the capital.



Uzbekistan's Supreme Court said in a statement on Telegram that the trial of "Karimova and others" began on January 8.

The Uzbek Prosecutor-General's Office said in August that Karimova was accused of illegally buying state-owned shares of two cement plants that she later sold to foreign businessmen.



The 47-year-old was jailed in March for allegedly violating the terms of her house arrest after receiving a five-year sentence in 2015 on charges of embezzlement and extortion.



Uzbek prosecutors have said they aim to seize more than $1.5 billion in foreign assets held by Karimova.



Once a socialite, businesswoman, and a pop singer, Karimova disappeared from public view after falling out with her father in 2014 while he was still the country's authoritarian leader.



Islam Karimov ran Central Asia's most populous country from 1989 until his death in 2016.