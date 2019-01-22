Uzbek President Seeks Improved Ties With Germany During Visit

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev says he wants to bring relations with Germany to “a tangibly new and higher level” in order to boost investment and technological cooperation in Uzbekistan.



Mirziyoev made the remarks on January 21 after talks in Berlin with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other German leaders.



For her part, Merkel said Germany wants to be “Uzbekistan’s reliable partner.”



“We see a lot of opportunities to expand ties between our countries,” Merkel said at a joint press conference with Mirziyoev after their talks.



Uzbekistan’s presidential press service said Mirziyoev and Merkel discussed cooperation in the areas of politics and security, trade, technology and innovation, investment, education, and culture.



It said nine intergovernmental and interagency documents were signed by Mirziyoev and Merkel related to the economy, trade, finances, education, science, and innovations.



"Uzbekistan is open for a constructive dialogue in the area of providing human rights and freedoms and cooperation to make the public-management systems transparent and fully eradicate corruption in the country," Mirziyoev said.



Both leaders also expressed interest in further cooperation within the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), and through other international bodies.



Mirziyoev also met on January 21 with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Bundestag President Wolfgang Schauble.



Mirziyoyev concludes his three-day visit on January 22 after talks in Munich with Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soder and with German business and financial sector leaders.

Based on reporting by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service and Interfax