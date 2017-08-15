Uzbekistan Introducing 50,000-Som Banknote

Uzbekistan's Central Bank has announced its decision to introduce a new 50,000-som banknote to make everyday cash payments easier.

The Central Bank announced on August 14 that the new banknote will enter circulation on August 22.

The new banknote will be worth about $12, according to the official exchange rate.

Currently, the largest-denomination banknote in Uzbekistan is worth 10,000 soms and was introduced earlier this year.