Uzbekistan Bans Dozens Of Computer Games

Uzbekistan has banned 34 computer games.

The state Agency for Intellectual Property named popular computer games including Mortal Kombat X, Postal 2, Phantasmagoria, Grand Theft Auto (GTA), and Carmageddon on a list of banned games last week.

It is now illegal to import, make, and distribute the games across Uzbekistan.

The government said the decision was made in accordance with regulations that ban the "production, sales, and rental of programs for computers that might be used to propagate violence, pornography; threaten security and social and political stability in the country, civil peace and interethnic and interreligious, distribution of false information about Uzbekistan and distortion of its historic, cultural and spiritual values."

The late President Islam Karimov ruled the Central Asian country from before the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991 until his death last year.

Longtime Prime Minister Shavkat Mirziyaev became acting president after Karimov's death and was elected to the post in December.

