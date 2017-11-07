Uzbek Blogger Nasriddinov Said Arrested In Tashkent

Colleagues of prominent Uzbek blogger Hayot Hon Nasriddinov say he has been arrested in Tashkent.

Tashkent-based journalist Aleksei Volosevich told RFE/RL that he learned of Nasriddinov's arrest on November 6.

Volosevich said that Nasriddinov's close friends told him that the blogger and economy teacher had been detained by the National Security Committee around October 20.

Relatives of Nasriddinov could not immediately be reached for comment, and Volosevich said that they refused to talk about the situation.

Daniil Kislov, chief editor of the Moscow-based news site Fergana -- for which Nasriddinov used to write -- told RFE/RL that Nasriddinov had been held in custody incommunicado for more than two weeks.

"We do not know what charges he is facing.... They are not allowing lawyers to meet with him and there are no official explanations of his arrest," Kislov said.

Nasriddinov's blogs are largely apolitical, often involving social issues and human interest stories. His articles were not only about Uzbekistan but also about Russia and other former Soviet republics.

Nasriddinov contributed to RFE/RL's Russian Service from 2010-12.